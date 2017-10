Oct 10 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG:

* IS ACQUIRING LUNDY PROJECTS LTD

* LUNDY PROJECTS LTD., IS A SPECIALISED SUPPLIER OF CATENARY SYSTEMS AND SIGNALLING STRUCTURES IN RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR IN UK

* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text - bit.ly/2ybLPjZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)