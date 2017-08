Aug 14 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG:

* ROMANIAN TAX AUTHORITY HAS PRELIMINARILY ASSESSED VALUE ADDED TAX AND CORPORATE INCOME TAX‍​

* ROMANIAN TAX AUTHORITY HAS PRELIM ASSESSED AMOUNT OF EUR 175 MILLION FOR VALUE ADDED TAX, CORPORATE INCOME TAX AND PENALTIES FOR 2010-2014

* DRAFT DECISION IS NOT ENFORCEABLE AND ALPIQ WILL NOW SUBMIT ITS ARGUMENTS AGAINST THE ASSESSMENT BY ANAF Source text - bit.ly/2wWhm5L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)