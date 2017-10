Oct 19 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd

* AltaGas Ltd reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases dividend by 4.3 percent

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share C$0.83

* AltaGas Ltd - ‍AltaGas continues to expect to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016​

* AltaGas Ltd - ‍normalized funds from operations are expected to grow by a high single digit percentage in 2017 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: