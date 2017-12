Nov 30 (Reuters) - Altair Engineering Inc:

* ALTAIR ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q3 REVENUE $84.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $83.1 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - SEES Q4 TOTAL REVENUE $86.8 MILLION TO $88.4 MLN‍​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $84.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - SEES Q4 SOFTWARE PRODUCT REVENUE $66.5 MILLION TO $67.5 MLN‍​