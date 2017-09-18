BRIEF-Alterra Power acquires California wind development project

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp
* Alterra Power acquires California wind development project
* Alterra Power Corp - alterra acquired Jawbone project from Jawbone Wind Energy Llc, which is principally owned by Philip and Daniel Rudnick
* Alterra Power Corp - expects Jawbone project to qualify for federal production tax credits at full rate
* Alterra Power Corp - expect to contract Jawbone facility over next twelve months, and begin delivering power in 2020