FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 下午1点15分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment

* Alterra power corp says expanded facility will be secured by and supported by cash flows from alterra's projected 51% ownership stake in flat top project

* Alterra power- ‍loan expansion will fund in conjunction with completion of flat top project financing, which co expects to occur within next few weeks​

* Alterra power corp - ‍alterra also expects to sell down a 49% interest in project to a sponsor-partner​

* Alterra power corp says net proceeds, about us$20.6 million, will be used as part of alterra's sponsor equity contribution for flat top wind project

* Alterra power corp - ‍project is expected to achieve commercial operations in first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below