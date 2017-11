Nov 7 (Reuters) - Altice Nv -

* Repurchased 2.1 million Altice common shares A from Oct 30 up to and including Nov 2 at an average price of 16.1731 euros for Altice common shares A

* Repurchased 124,782 Altice common shares B from Oct 30 up to and including Nov 2 at average price 16.1811 euros for Altice common shares B