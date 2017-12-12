FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Altice Nv Altice Intends To Reduce Its Share Capital By Cancelling Treasury Shares​
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Altice Nv:

* On June 28, 2017, the general meeting of Altice N.V. granted authority to the Board to cancel common shares A and common shares B in the share capital of the company held by the company.

* On December 4, 2017, the Board of Altice N.V resolved to cancel 416,000,000 common shares A and 1,307,716 common shares B held by the company. The cancellation of such shares will become effective in accordance with the provisions of Dutch law. ​ Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
