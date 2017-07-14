FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天前
BRIEF-Altice NV enters deal to buy Media Capital
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国财经
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 凌晨3点26分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Altice NV enters deal to buy Media Capital

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Altice NV:

* Altice enters into an agreement to acquire leading Portuguese media group Media Capital

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to Altice's operating free cash flow before taking into account any benefits of transaction

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with Promotora de Informaciones, S.A to acquire prisa's 94.7% stake in Media Capital SGPS, SA

* Acquisition values Media Capital at an enterprise value of EUR 440 million, subject to customary debt, debt-like and working capital adjustments

* Altice has announced on date hereof launching of a mandatory takeover offer for remaining 5.3% of Media Capital which is not owned by Prisa

* Following consummation of mandatory takeover offer, Altice intends to delist media capital from Euronext Lisbon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below