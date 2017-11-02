FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上9点06分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Altice USA reports third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc

* Altice USA reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $2.327 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.32 billion

* Altice USA Inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.25​

* Altice USA - ‍total unique residential B2C customer relationship net losses of negative 8,000 in Q3, driven by normal seasonality at optimum​

* Altice USA Inc - ‍capex is still expected to increase through remainder of 2017 and into 2018​

* Altice USA Inc - ‍programming costs increased 3 percent YoY in Q3​

* Altice USA - ‍advertising revenue decreased 4.8 percent YoY in Q3 primarily due to declines in political, auto and retail advertising​

* Altice USA - announces launch of ‍‘Altice One,’ a new connectivity platform​

* Altice USA - ‍Altice One launching in select areas of long island next week, will roll out across co’s footprint in coming months​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

