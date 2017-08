Aug 8 (Reuters) - Altisource Asset Management Corp

* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results; continues to deliver on Resi's strategic objectives

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.12

* Q2 loss per share $1.15

* Altisource Asset Management Corp -qtrly total revenues $4.6 million versus $5.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: