BRIEF-Altisource names Indroneel Chatterjee as CFO

1 分钟阅读
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA
* Altisource announces organizational changes
* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA - Indroneel Chatterjee will be joining Altisource as its Chief Financial Officer on or around October 1, 2017
* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA - Chatterjee will join Altisource from Nomura Securities
* Altisource Portfolio - Upon commencement of Chatterjee's employment, Michelle Esterman, current CFO , will assume role of Executive Vice President, Finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: