BRIEF-Altisource names Indroneel Chatterjee as CFO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA

* Altisource announces organizational changes

* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA - ‍Indroneel Chatterjee will be joining Altisource as its Chief Financial Officer on or around October 1, 2017​

* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA - Chatterjee will join Altisource from Nomura Securities​

* Altisource Portfolio - Upon commencement of Chatterjee's employment, Michelle Esterman, current CFO , will assume role of Executive Vice President, Financ​e