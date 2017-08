Aug 8 (Reuters) - Altisource Residential Corp

* Altisource Residential Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results; over 10,000 rental homes, legacy asset disposal on track, strong operating metrics

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.12

* Q2 gaap loss per share $1.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altisource Residential Corp - Qtrly total revenues $13.4mln versus $238,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: