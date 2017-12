Dec 12 (Reuters) - Altius Minerals Corp:

* ALTIUS REPORTS Q2 F2018 REVENUE OF $18M AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $14.6M; INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.16

* Q2 REVENUE C$18.05 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.13 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY ONE CENT PER SHARE

* QTRLY DIVIDEND INCREASED TO FOUR CENTS PER QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: