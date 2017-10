Oct 20 (Reuters) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp:

* ALTRA REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q3 SALES $214.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $210.9 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2017 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00 TO $2.06

* SEES FY 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.82

* SEES FY 2017 SALES $860 MILLION TO $870 MILLION

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.04, REVENUE VIEW $861.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S