Dec 14 (Reuters) - Altura Energy Inc:

* PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES ITS PRELIMINARY 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CORPORATION HAS APPROVED A CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT BUDGET OF $15 MILLION FOR 2018,​

* ‍CAPITAL BUDGET IS FORECASTED TO GROW 2018 ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION BY 12% TO 1,260 BOE PER DAY​