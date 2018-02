Feb 27 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMAG REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND COMPANY UPDATE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* TOTAL GAAP REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $158.3 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $151.6 MILLION

* NON-GAAP REVENUE TOTALED $159.7 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, UP FROM $153.0 MILLION

* SAYS AFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $158.3 MILLION VERSUS $151.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)