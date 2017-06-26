FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Amag reports U.S. FDA acceptance of supplemental new drug application for Makena
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 下午12点42分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Amag reports U.S. FDA acceptance of supplemental new drug application for Makena

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Amag announces U.S. FDA filing acceptance of supplemental new drug application for makena® (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) subcutaneous auto-injector

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date of february 14, 2018

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - FDA has now determined that filing is subject to a standard 10-month review

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - if makena auto-injector is approved, amag will request orange book listing of eligible antares patents, last of which expires in 2026

* Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍reaffirming 2017 financial guidance, including makena revenue guidance of $410 million to $440 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below