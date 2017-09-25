FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amarin and HLS Therapeutics announce agreement to commercialize Vascepa in Canada
2017年9月25日

BRIEF-Amarin and HLS Therapeutics announce agreement to commercialize Vascepa in Canada

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin and HLS Therapeutics announce agreement to commercialize Vascepa in Canada

* Amarin Corporation Plc says ‍HLS will be responsible for regulatory and commercialization activities and associated costs​

* Amarin Corporation Plc says ‍terms of agreement include up-front and milestone payments to Amarin of up to U.S. $65.0 million​

* Amarin Corp - Amarin and HLS anticipate submitting application to Canadian regulatory authorities to seek approval to commercialize Vascepa in Canada

* Amarin Corporation Plc - Agreement also provides for HLS to pay Amarin tiered double digit royalties on net sales of Vascepa in Canada

* Amarin Corporation Plc - Amarin is obligated to supply finished product to HLS under negotiated supply terms

* Amarin Corporation -‍ Payments include non-refundable upfront payment of $5.0 million, development, regulatory, sale-based milestones totaling additional $60.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

