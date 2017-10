Sept 13 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin appoints Mark W. Salyer to new position of chief commercial officer

* Amarin remains on track to reach record product revenues of $165 to $175 million in 2017​

* Most recently, Salyer was at Teva Pharmaceuticals as executive vice president and general manager of Teva Respiratory LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: