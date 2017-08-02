BRIEF-Amarin reports Q2 loss per share $0.05

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amarin Corporation Plc - ‍Increasing guidance on full year net product revenue to $165-175 million​

* Amarin Corporation Plc - ‍Reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes trial continues to progress towards reported results in Q2 or Q3 of 2018​

* Qtrly total revenue, net $45.2 million versus $33.1 million

* Amarin Corporation Plc - ‍Expects continued trx growth to drive increased full-year 2017 revenue​

* Amarin - Anticipates reduce-it study reaching in early 2018 onset of 100% of targeted cumulative total of 1,612 primary major adverse cardiovascular events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: