BRIEF-Amazon expands grocery delivery from Whole Foods market to Atlanta and San Francisco

March 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* AMAZON EXPANDS GROCERY DELIVERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET TO ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO

* AMAZON.COM INC- ‍LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO​

* AMAZON.COM INC - ‍SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018​

* AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ‍PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE​