Dec 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* AMAZON LAUNCHES AMAZON PRIME IN SINGAPORE

* ‍CUSTOMERS IN SINGAPORE CAN JOIN PRIME AT AN INTRODUCTORY PROMOTIONAL PRICE OF S$2.99 PER MONTH​

* AMAZON.COM - ‍AMAZON PRIME IN SINGAPORE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR S$8.99 PER MONTH; BUT FOR LIMITED TIME, CUSTOMERS CAN SIGN UP FOR S$2.99 PER MONTH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: