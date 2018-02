Feb 8 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc:

* AMAZON BEGINS GROCERY DELIVERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET WITH PLANS FOR EXPANSION IN 2018

* SAYS ‍PRIME CUSTOMERS CAN ENJOY FREE 2-HOUR DELIVERY FOR ORDERS OVER $35 FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET​

* ‍WHOLE FOODS MARKET GROCERIES CAN BE DELIVERED THROUGH PRIME NOW TO NEIGHBORHOODS IN AUSTIN, CINCINNATI, DALLAS, AND VIRGINIA BEACH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: