BRIEF-Amazon to acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 bln, including debt

June 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon to acquire whole foods market
* Amazon says transaction valued at approximately $13.7 billion, including Whole Foods Market's net debt
* Deal for $42 per share
* Whole Foods Market will continue to operate stores under Whole Foods Market brand
* John Mackey will remain as CEO of Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market's headquarters will stay in Austin, Texas
* Deal is an all-cash transaction