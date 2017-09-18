FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings sells 12 mln shares of National Cinemedia common stock
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 中午12点10分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings sells 12 mln shares of National Cinemedia common stock

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc:

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. sells 12.0 million shares of National Cinemedia, Inc. common stock

* AMC Entertainment - expects to meet DOJ’s consent decree’s requirement of owning less than 15 pct of ncm on or before december 20, 2017

* AMC Entertainment - ‍to sell 12.0 million shares of national cinemedia stock to Standard General for about $73.1 million, representing price of $6.09 per share​

* AMC Entertainment - ‍ agreement to sell 12.0 million shares of National Cinemedia is scheduled to be completed on september 20, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below