BRIEF-AMD Processors Exposed To Both variants of Spectre security flaw

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc:

* AMD PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON AMD PROCESSOR SECURITY

* AMD SAYS WE BELIEVE GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO VARIANT 1 CAN BE CONTAINED WITH AN OS PATCH & WE HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH OS PROVIDERS TO ADDRESS THIS ISSUE

* AMD - SPECTRE VARIANT 1 AND SPECTRE VARIANT 2 IS APPLICABLE TO AMD PROCESSORS

* AMD - WORKING WITH MICROSOFT TO CORRECT ISSUE THAT PAUSED DISTRIBUTION OF PATCHES FOR VARIANT 1

* AMD - MICROSOFT SHOULD RESUME UPDATES FOR OLDER PROCESSORS FOR SPECTRE VARIANT 1 BY NEXT WEEK

* AMD - SOFTWARE UPDATES FOR SPECTRE VARIANT 2 WILL BE PROVIDED BY SYSTEM PROVIDERS AND OS VENDORS

* AMD - WILL MAKE OPTIONAL MICROCODE UPDATES AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS FOR RYZEN AND EPYC PROCESSORS FOR SPECTRE VARIANT 2 STARTING THIS WEEK

* AMD - LINUX VENDORS HAVE BEGUN TO ROLL OUT OS PATCHES FOR AMD SYSTEMS, WORKING WITH MICROSOFT ON TIMING FOR DISTRIBUTING PATCHES FOR SPECTRE VARIANT 2

* AMD - GPZ VARIANT 3 (ROGUE DATA CACHE LOAD OR MELTDOWN) IS NOT APPLICABLE TO AMD PROCESSORS

* AMD - BELIEVE THAT AMD’S PROCESSOR ARCHITECTURES MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO EXPLOIT SPECTRE VARIANT 2; WORKING CLOSELY WITH INDUSTRY ON THIS THREAT

* AMD - AMD RADEON GPU ARCHITECTURES DO NOT USE SPECULATIVE EXECUTION AND THUS ARE NOT SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE THREATS

* AMD - SPECTRE VARIANT 1 AND SPECTRE VARIANT 2 IS APPLICABLE TO AMD PROCESSORS Source text: (bit.ly/2Co7HIk) Further company coverage: