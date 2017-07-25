FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-AMD Q2 loss per share $0.02
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点31分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-AMD Q2 loss per share $0.02

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* AMD reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $1.22 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.16 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly gross margin was 33 percent, up 2 percentage points year-over-year

* Qtrly ‍computing and graphics segment revenue was $659 million, up 51 percent year-over-year​

* Qtrly ‍enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment revenue was $563 million, down 5 percent year-over-year​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc says for Q3 of 2017, amd expects revenue to increase approximately 23 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent

* Q3 revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below