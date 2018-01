BRIEF-AMD Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.06

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc:

* AMD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 REVENUE $1.48 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.4 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $958 MILLION, UP 60 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY ‍GROSS MARGIN WAS 35 PERCENT, UP 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $522 MILLION, UP 3 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* ‍FOR Q1 2018, AMD EXPECTS REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.55 BILLION, PLUS OR MINUS $50 MILLION​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR Q1 2018 AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISON ARE UNDER NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD (ASC 606)​

* ‍FOR FISCAL 2018, AMD EXPECTS IMPACT OF NEW STANDARD ON REVENUE TO BE IMMATERIAL​

* AMD - CO IS SUBJECT TO CLAIMS RELATED TO SIDE-CHANNEL EXPLOITS, SUCH AS “SPECTRE” & “MELTDOWN”, AND MAY FACE CLAIMS OR LITIGATION FOR FUTURE VULNERABILITIES‍​

* AMD -ACTUAL/PERCEIVED SECURITY VULNERABILITIES OF PRODUCTS MAY SUBJECT CO TO ADVERSE PUBLICITY, DAMAGE BRAND & REPUTATION, MATERIALLY HARM BUSINESS/FINANCIAL RESULTS