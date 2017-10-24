FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AMD reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07
2017年10月24日 / 晚上9点40分 / 更新于 6 小时前

BRIEF-AMD reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* AMD reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly ‍ non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.10​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly ‍ enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment revenue was $824 million, approximately flat year-over-year​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc - ‍for Q4 of 2017, amd expects revenue to decrease approximately 15 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc - ‍on a GAAP basis, qtrly gross margin was 35 percent, up 30 percentage points year-over-year​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc qtrly ‍computing and graphics segment revenue was $819 million, up 74 percent year-over-year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

