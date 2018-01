BRIEF-Amdocs Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.80

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd:

* AMDOCS LIMITED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q1 REVENUE $977.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $978.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.65 TO $0.73

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $960 MILLION TO $1.0 BILLION

* ‍SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VUBIQUITY FOR $224M​

* BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF VUBIQUITY AND AMDOCS HAVE APPROVED ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

* ‍ REITERATES GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF ROUGHLY 3.0%-9.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018​

* SEES Q2 ‍2018 DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.91-$0.97​

* FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCORPORATE ANY CONTRIBUTION FROM ACQUISITION OF VUBIQUITY

* ‍IMPACT OF ACQUISITION OF VUBIQUITY ON AMDOCS’ DILUTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY18 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER​

* IMPACT OF ACQUISITION OF VUBIQUITY ON DILUTED GAAP EPS WILL NOT BE KNOWN UNTIL AFTER AMDOCS COMPLETES PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION

* ‍REITERATES REVENUE GROWTH OF 0.0%-4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018​

* ‍REITERATES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF ROUGHLY 4.0%-8.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018​