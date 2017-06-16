FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Amedisys Inc reaches an agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class action lawsuit
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 下午1点28分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Amedisys Inc reaches an agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class action lawsuit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc

* Amedisys Inc says on June 12, 2017, co reached an agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class action lawsuit

* In connection with proposed settlement, co expects to record a pre-tax charge to net income of approximately $28.75 million in q2 of 2017

* Amedisys Inc says approximately $15 million of settlement amount will be paid by company's insurance carriers - SEC filing

* Amedisys Inc - company will pay for settlement with available resources and expects settlement payment to occur during Q3 of 2017

* Amedisys - all parties to action executed a binding term sheet that provides in part for settlement payment of $43.75 million, dismissal of litigation Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rnMiJO) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below