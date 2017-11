BRIEF-Ameren reports Q3 earnings $1.18/shr

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ameren Corp

* Ameren (NYSE: AEE) announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.67 to $2.81

* Sees FY 2017 core earnings per share $2.73 to $2.87

* Q3 core earnings per share $1.24 excluding items

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ameren Corp - ‍Q3 2017 GAAP earnings included a non-cash charge that decreased net income by $14 million, or 6 cents per diluted share​

* Ameren Corp qtrly ‍ total operating revenues $1,723 million versus $1,859​ million

* Ameren Corp - narrows 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP EPS guidance‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: