FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Ameren to issue $450 mln aggregate principal amount of 3.43 pct senior notes
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 晚上9点33分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Ameren to issue $450 mln aggregate principal amount of 3.43 pct senior notes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Ameren Corp-

* On June 22, unit entered into a note purchase agreement - sec filing

* Ameren Corp - pursuant to note purchase agreement, ATXI agreed to issue to purchasers $450 million aggregate principal amount of 3.43% senior notes due 2050

* Ameren Corp - in accordance with note purchase agreement, atxi issued $150 million aggregate principal amount of notes on june 22, 2017 - sec filing

* Ameren Corp - proceeds of notes will be used by atxi to repay existing short-term and long-term affiliate debt owed to ameren

* Ameren Corp - notes are unsecured

* Ameren - in accordance with note purchase agreement, the remaining $300 million aggregate principal amount of notes is to be issued on August 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2tcgU4H) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below