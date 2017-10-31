FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ameresco Q3 earnings per share $0.19
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 上午10点07分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Ameresco Q3 earnings per share $0.19

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ameresco Inc-

* Ameresco reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $204.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.39 to $0.43

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $680 million to $705 million

* Ameresco Inc - ‍total project backlog of $1.7 billion at quarter-end, up 15%​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $679.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
