BRIEF-Ameresco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ameresco Inc

* Ameresco reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $166.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.43

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $665 million to $700 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total project backlog of $1.6 billion, up 6% in Q2

* Q2 fully contracted backlog of $631.4 million, up 45%

* Company expects adjusted EBITDA for 2017 to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million

* Expects to earn total revenue in the range of $665 million to $700 million in 2017