Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ameri Holdings Inc:

* AMERI HOLDINGS PROMOTES EVP BRENT KELTON TO CEO

* AMERI HOLDINGS INC - KELTON SUCCEEDS GIRI DEVANUR

* AMERI HOLDINGS INC- REAFFIRMING 2018 FINANCIAL TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA PROFITABILITY