BRIEF-American Airlines expects Q3 TRASM to be up about 0.5 to 1.5 pct vs 2016​ - SEC filing
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月10日 / 下午12点50分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-American Airlines expects Q3 TRASM to be up about 0.5 to 1.5 pct vs 2016​ - SEC filing

2 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* American Airlines Group Inc says ‍continues to expect that Q4 trasm growth versus. 2016 will exceed Q3 growth​ - SEC filing

* American Airlines - ‍expects Q3 total revenue per available seat mile to be up approximately 0.5 to 1.5 percent versus. 2016 - SEC filing​

* American Airlines Group Inc - 2017 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1 percent versus 2016‍​

* American Airlines Group Inc - ‍consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 5.5 percent in 2017​

* American airlines group inc - ‍expects value of net special items in q3 to be approximately $100 million​

* American Airlines Group Inc - ‍Q3 consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 4.5 percent year-over-year​

* American Airlines Group Inc - ‍expects to pay an average of between $1.64 and $1.69 per gallon of mainline jet fuel in Q3​

* American Airlines Group Inc sees ‍available seat miles for Q3 2017 of about 64.6 billion and sees ASMS for Q4 2017 of about 58.​9 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2g8Z2nt) Further company coverage:

