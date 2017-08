BRIEF-American Airlines Group reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.92/shr

July 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group reports second-quarter profit

* Q2 earnings per share $1.92 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.63

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Airlines Group Inc - expect third-quarter TRASM to increase approximately 0.5 to 2.5 percent year-over-year

* American Airlines Group Inc - ‍looking forward, we are enthusiastic about our prospects for second half of 2017, as well as 2018 and beyond.​

* American Airlines Group Inc - expect third-quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 10.0 and 12.0 percent

* American Airlines Group Inc - expect our fourth-quarter TRASM growth to exceed q3's growth rate

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects to invest $1.6 billion in non-aircraft capital expenditures in 2017

* American Airlines Group Inc - qtrly total mainline & regional passenger revenue per ASM 13.36 cents versus 12.71 cents

* American Airlines Group Inc - company declared a dividend of $0.10 per share, to be paid on August 28, 2017

* American Airlines Group Inc - ‍strong passenger demand and improving yields drove a 7.2 percent year-over-year increase in total revenue, to $11.1 billion​

* Q2 revenue view $11.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Airlines Group Inc qtrly total mainline & regional available seat miles ‍​71,743 million versus 70,751 million last year

* American Airlines Group Inc - Q2 total mainline & regional revenue passenger miles ‍59,564​ million versus 58,336 million

* American Airlines Group Inc - Q2 total mainline & regional revenue passenger miles ‍59,564​ million versus 58,336 million

* American Airlines Group Inc - qtrly total mainline & regional passenger load factor 83 percent versus 82.5 percent