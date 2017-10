BRIEF-American Airlines Group reports third-quarter profit

Oct 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group reports third-quarter profit

* Q3 earnings per share $1.42 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Airlines Group Inc - qtrly ‍total operating revenues $10,878 million versus $10,594​ million

* American Airlines Group Inc - ‍during Q3, co’s operations were hurt by hurricanes Harvey, Irma & Maria, reducing pre-tax earnings by estimated $75 million​

* American Airlines Group Inc - qtrly total Mainline & Regional available seat miles ‍73,053​ million versus 71,911 million

* American Airlines Group Inc - qtrly total Mainline & Regional passenger revenue per ASM ‍​12.84 cents versus 12.72 cents

* American Airlines Group Inc - qtrly total Mainline & Regional revenue passenger miles ‍60,471​ million versus 59,919 million

* American Airlines Group Inc - qtrly total Mainline & Regional passenger load factor ‍​82.8 percent versus 83.3 percent

* American Airlines Group Inc - in quarter, ‍recorded a third-quarter 2017 pre-tax profit of $1.0 billion, or $1.1 billion excluding net special items​

* American Airlines - identified nearly $3 billion of revenue opportunities through 2021, including product segmentation, co-branded partnerships

* American Airlines - ‍identified more than 400 efficiency-related projects which we estimate will provide $1 billion of benefit over next four years​

* American Airlines - ‍despite "significant" operational challenges posed by three hurricanes, co delivered "solid" financial results in quarter​