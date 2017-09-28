FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Airlines provides long-term guidance
2017年9月28日 / 下午5点14分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-American Airlines provides long-term guidance

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* Says sees consolidated CASM excluding fuel, special items and impact of future labor contracts of about 2 percent for 2018 - SEC filing‍​

* Says sees consolidated CASM excluding fuel, special items and impact of future labor contracts of about 1 to 2 percent for 2019 & 2020 ‍​

* Says sees capital expenditures of $3.2 billion for 2018, $4.3 billion for 2019, $4.1 billion for 2020

* Says estimated impact upon adoption on Jan 1, 2018 of new FASB revenue recognition standard will be $3.5 billion charge to retained earnings‍​

* Says starting in 2018, guidance will be on consolidated basis ‍​

* Says prior year to be adjusted for comparison to reflect about $300 million rise in passenger revenue,pretax income after adoption of new revenue standard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

