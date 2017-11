Nov 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines:

* PRESS RELEASE - AMERICAN AIRLINES STRENGTHENS SERVICE TO CANADA IN 2018

* SAYS ADDING SERVICE FROM CHICAGO O‘HARE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TO CALGARY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT & VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT​

* SAYS DAILY SERVICE TO VANCOUVER BEGINS MAY 4, 2018, & SEASONAL SERVICE TO CALGARY BEGINS JUNE 7, 2018​