Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* Says on Nov 1, American Airlines, co entered third amendment to credit and guaranty agreement amending agreement dated April 29, 2016​

* Says‍ under amendment, American refinanced existing term loans with proceeds of term loans incurred pursuant to third amendment​

Says ‍revolving credit facility under April 2016 credit agreement remains unchanged