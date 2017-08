July 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines says has been notified by the Federal Trade Commission that Qatar Airways has withdrawn its previously filed notification - SEC Filing

* Qatar Airways' previously filed notification was under the hart Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act

* Co has been notified by the Federal Trade Commission that Qatar Airways refiled a new notification on July 10