July 31 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* Increasing size of 2017-2 EETC transaction to finance 4 additional Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, 3 additional Embraer ERJ 175 LR aircraft‍​

* 30 total aircraft, consisting of 3 Boeing 737-800, to be financed with aggregate appraised aircraft value of $1.43 billion‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2uNU4B1) Further company coverage: