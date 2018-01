Jan 25 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS - AAM AND DREXLER AUTOMOTIVE GMBH HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO EXPAND THEIR RELATIONSHIP

* AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING SAYS TRACRITE ELECTRO-MECHANICAL ELSD WILL GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: