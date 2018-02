Feb 16 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* AAM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q4 SALES $1.73 BILLION VERSUS $946.5 MILLION

* ‍CONFIRMED AAM‘S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK​

* AAM IS TARGETING SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $7 BILLION IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76, REVENUE VIEW $1.69 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.37, REVENUE VIEW $6.82 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: