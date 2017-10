Sept 20 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc:

* American Eagle Outfitters expands to India, world’s largest youth market - new license agreement reached

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - ‍ signed a multi-year license agreement with Aditya Birla Group​

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - ‍ first stores are expected to open in Mumbai and Delhi in spring 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: