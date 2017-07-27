FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Electric Power reports Q2 revenue $3.6 bln vs $3.9 bln






2017年7月27日 / 上午11点21分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-American Electric Power reports Q2 revenue $3.6 bln vs $3.9 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc

* Qtrly revenue $3.6 billion versus $3.9 billion

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Reaffirms full-year earnings guidance

* Reaffirms FY 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 operating earnings per share $0.75

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Estimated EPS on a GAAP basis $3.80 to $4.00 in 2017

* FY operating EPS guidance $3.55 to $3.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

