BRIEF-American Electric qtrly ‍loss per share $0.13​
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
2017年11月14日 / 中午12点26分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-American Electric qtrly ‍loss per share $0.13​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - American Electric Technologies Inc :

* American Electric Technologies Inc - ‍AETI announced revenue for quarter of $13.3 million, up 52% from $8.7 million reported in Q3 of 2016​

* American Electric Technologies - ‍during quarter, company’s business operations in Houston and Beaumont Texas were adversely impacted by hurricane Harvey​

* American Electric Technologies Inc - ‍negative revenue impact of $2.5 million in quarter due to hurricanes​

* American Electric Technologies Inc qtrly ‍loss per share $0.13​

* American Electric Technologies Inc - ‍company reported quarter ending backlog of $23.5 million, up 3% from $22.7 reported at end of Q2 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

